FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF chief says 'many members' ready to give funds
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2012 / 6:29 PM / 5 years ago

IMF chief says 'many members' ready to give funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries such as Mexico, Poland, Norway, Sweden and Japan have expressed interest in contributing new resources to the International Monetary Fund, the head of the global lender said on Thursday.

“I am encouraged because there are many members that are saying ‘We want to be at the table when it comes to raising more resources for the Fund,'” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Fox Business. “Some countries have already raised their hands.”

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.