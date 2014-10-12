FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia cenbanker says country still needs policy support: WSJ
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia cenbanker says country still needs policy support: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Malaysia still needs supportive monetary policy given the uncertain global environment, the country’s central bank chief was quoted on Sunday as saying.

“We believe that at this point in time we need to still have an accommodative monetary policy,” Bank Negara Governor Zeti Aktar Aziz said, according to the Wall Street Journal. ”We’re not out of the woods because the global environment is still very uncertain.”

Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent at its last meeting in September, after raising it in July. The next policy meeting is on Nov. 6.

Zeti also said recent reforms would not have a “significant” knock-on impact on inflation, given there were no wage pressures and external sources of inflation were weak, the WSJ said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.