Malaysia cenbanker says country still needs policy support: WSJ

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Malaysia still needs supportive monetary policy given the uncertain global environment, the country’s central bank chief was quoted on Sunday as saying.

“We believe that at this point in time we need to still have an accommodative monetary policy,” Bank Negara Governor Zeti Aktar Aziz said, according to the Wall Street Journal. ”We’re not out of the woods because the global environment is still very uncertain.”

Malaysia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent at its last meeting in September, after raising it in July. The next policy meeting is on Nov. 6.

Zeti also said recent reforms would not have a “significant” knock-on impact on inflation, given there were no wage pressures and external sources of inflation were weak, the WSJ said.