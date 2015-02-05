FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF to appoint new managing director from Japan
#Business News
February 5, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

IMF to appoint new managing director from Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mitsuhiro Furusawa speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to join the International Monetary Fund as a deputy managing director, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Mitsuhiro Furusawa, now a special adviser to Abe and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, would replace Naoyuki Shinohara, also a Japanese national, who last month said he planned to return to Japan after this month.

Japan has held one of the IMF’s deputy managing director positions for nearly two decades, while the head of the IMF has been European and the fund’s first deputy managing director has been American since the institution’s founding.

Furusawa is already familiar with the IMF, having spent two years as executive director for Japan on the IMF’s board, Lagarde said. He also served in Japan’s Ministry of Finance, and in the Japanese embassies in France and the United States. He should start work March 2.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler

