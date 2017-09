The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The IMF’s executive board said on Monday it was paying about $504.8 million in Special Drawing Rights to Pakistan after a review of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, bringing total disbursements to about $4.54 billion.