Poland commits $8 billion to IMF resources: Lagarde

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday Poland had committed $8 billion in additional financing resources to the global lender ahead of a meeting of finance chiefs in Washington over the weekend.
“This is part of a concerted action among important creditors to ensure the Fund has sufficient resources to tackle the crisis and to promote global economic stability,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
