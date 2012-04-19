FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland commits $8 billion to IMF resources: Lagarde
April 19, 2012 / 1:03 AM / 5 years ago

Poland commits $8 billion to IMF resources: Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday Poland had committed $8 billion in additional financing resources to the global lender ahead of a meeting of finance chiefs in Washington over the weekend.

“This is part of a concerted action among important creditors to ensure the Fund has sufficient resources to tackle the crisis and to promote global economic stability,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Todd Eastham

