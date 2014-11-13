FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF warns Russia's economy to suffer from falling oil prices
November 13, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

IMF warns Russia's economy to suffer from falling oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed Russia’s move to float the rouble, but warned it would not be enough to cushion the country’s oil-dependent economy from the impact of falling crude prices.

IMF spokesman Bill Murray said the decision by Russia’s central bank to let the currency float this week should enhance its ability to control inflation, and help the Russian economy adjust to outside shocks.

“But depreciation cannot fully insulate the economy to the effects of lower oil prices, and overall economic growth will likely ease further,” Murray said.

“In addition, the current account and fiscal position will weaken, but the buffers remain substantial,” he added.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

