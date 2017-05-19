FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF improves Russia 2017 economic growth forecast to 1.4 percent
#Business News
May 19, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 months ago

IMF improves Russia 2017 economic growth forecast to 1.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund improved its forecast for Russia's economic growth this year to 1.4 percent, saying easier financial conditions and higher oil prices would help drive a recovery, a regular IMF report showed on Friday.

The Fund, which in October forecast the economy would grow by 1.1 percent this year, said Russia was exiting a two-year recession thanks to an effective policy response from the government and because the country had robust buffers.

The IMF cautioned, however, that Russia's medium-term economic outlook would remain subdued, seeing annual economic growth at around 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

