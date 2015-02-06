FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF cuts South Korea 2015-2016 growth forecasts
February 6, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

IMF cuts South Korea 2015-2016 growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker labours at a construction site in Seoul November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for South Korea’s 2015 economic growth to 3.7 percent from a previous 4.0 percent, its report prepared for the G20 finance chiefs’ meeting showed on Friday.

The revised forecast is still higher than a 3.4 percent projection set in January by South Korea’s central bank and close to 3.8 percent set by the country’s finance ministry. Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew 3.3 percent in 2014.

The IMF cut its world economic growth forecast to 3.5 percent on Jan. 20 from the previous 3.8 percent but did not release new forecasts for most countries including South Korea at that time.

The relatively modest downgrade in the IMF’s growth forecast for South Korea comes as the finance ministry’s upbeat remarks in recent weeks raised speculation that the Bank of Korea will not cut interest rates for a while despite majority views among analysts for a cut soon.

The IMF also revised down its 2016 growth forecast for South Korea to 3.9 percent from the previous 4.0 percent, according to the report prepared for next week’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the 20 major economies in Istanbul.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

