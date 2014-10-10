FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's banks should pass ECB stress tests without difficulty: Linde
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
October 10, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's banks should pass ECB stress tests without difficulty: Linde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spain’s banking sector should pass the European Central Bank’s asset quality review and stress tests without any difficulty, Spain’s central bank governor Luis Linde said on Friday.

The ECB will publish the results of the assessment of bank assets in the euro zone’s top banks and their resilience to potential shocks on Oct. 26.

“We are very calm about this examination,” Linde told a DBRS business lunch. “I think Spanish banks will pass the examination without any difficulty,” he said, adding the sector has undergone major consolidation in recent years.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.