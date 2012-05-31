FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No talks on financial support for Spain: IMF spokesman
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2012 / 2:49 PM / in 5 years

No talks on financial support for Spain: IMF spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance and annual economic discussions between the IMF and Spanish authorities will take place on June 4, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will meet Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria for talks later on Thursday.

“The IMF is not drawing up plans that involve financial assistance for Spain nor has Spain requested any financial support from the IMF,” Rice told reporters, declining to comment on recent comments by the European Commission about shoring up Spain’s troubled Spanish banks.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.