FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
IMF says Spain review on hold until new cabinet is in place
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 24, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

IMF says Spain review on hold until new cabinet is in place

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it will wait until Spain's conservative leader forms a new cabinet before completing its annual review of the country's economic policies.

The move follows a decision on Sunday by Spain's center-left Socialists to end a political deadlock by agreeing to abstain in a looming confidence vote, clearing the way for Mariano Rajoy's People's Party to form a new minority government.

Spain has been stuck in political limbo following national elections in December and June that left no single party with a majority, paralyzing institutions and threatening to derail an economic recovery.

An IMF spokesman said in a statement that the Fund's recent mission to Madrid had "very productive discussions" with Spanish authorities, but would wait to consult with the new cabinet before releasing its results.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions when a new cabinet is in place and plan to issue at that stage a concluding statement with our preliminary findings," the spokesman added.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.