IMF chief says no request from Spain for funding help
#Business News
May 31, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

IMF chief says no request from Spain for funding help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday she held “very productive” talks with Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria and had not received a request from the Spanish authorities for IMF financial support.

In a statement after the talks, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde denied a news report that said the IMF was preparing financial assistance to Spain.

“There is no such plan. We have not received any request to that effect and we are not doing any work in relation to any financial support,” she said.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

