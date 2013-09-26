FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF calls for quick end to U.S. budget battles
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 2:43 PM / 4 years ago

IMF calls for quick end to U.S. budget battles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund urged the United States on Thursday to quickly resolve debates in Congress over shutting down the government and raising the legal borrowing limit on the nation’s debt.

“This is important for the continuation of the recovery of the United States, and beyond that, in the global economy,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the Republican-led House of Representatives was set for tough fights as Republicans try to use the bills to gut President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Failure to raise the debt limit before the government runs out of cash could force the United States to default on its debt. Rice said the Fund had no calculations to share about how U.S. failure to pass the bills could impact the global economy.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.