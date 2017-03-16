FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Give protectionists time to fit in, says IMF's Lagarde
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 5 months ago

Give protectionists time to fit in, says IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde gestures during an interview with Reuters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 13, 2017.Stringer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - New government leaders that have a protectionist agenda need time to get to know how international bodies work, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We should give people who are coming to a new position without a lot of experience, or a little bit of outdated experience, the time to adjust," Lagarde said at an event in Frankfurt shortly before attending a meeting of G20 financial leaders.

"Clearly they are starting from a domestic agenda and I think it's our collective duty to identify what is the respective collective agenda of each player around the table."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.