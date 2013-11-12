IMF expects to conclude aid talks with Yemen by year-end

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund hopes to reach a loan deal with Yemen by the end of the year as the impoverished Gulf state urgently needs budgetary support, a senior official at the Washington-based lender said on Tuesday.

A Yemen central bank official has said the loan could be worth up to $500 million. The IMF said it would be for 2-3 years but has not put a figure on it, saying it is waiting for the Yemeni authorities to decide how fast they want to proceed with planned economic reforms.

“We are well advanced in our discussions with them. They have some internal discussion on exactly what pace they want to move on some elements of their reform agenda,” said Masood Ahmed, the IMF’s Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“As soon as they have reached a view, we’ll be able to take it to the next step and hope to finalize the discussion,” he told Reuters after a presentation of the IMF regional outlook.

Economic recovery in the second-poorest Arab state after Mauritania has accelerated this year and the IMF forecasts annual growth will accelerate to 6.0 percent from 2.4 percent in 2012, a big improvement from a 12.7 percent contraction in 2011 when unrest gripped the country.

However, it is still fragile as frequent attacks by disgruntled tribesmen on oil pipelines dent vital budget revenues. Oil accounts for up to 70 percent of budget income.

Wealthy Gulf Arab states, Western governments and other donors pledged $7.9 billion in aid last year to Yemen over several years, but only a fraction has so far arrived.

“Despite the financing they’ve got, most of which is project-related, Yemen does remain in urgent need of budget support. It is okay for this year but going forward it becomes more challenging every year,” Ahmed said.

“The financing they could get from the IMF, some of that could be used for budget support as well,” he said.

Economic reforms will be a condition of any IMF loan.

One of the reforms being considered by the government is the elimination of fuel subsidies, Ahmed said. Accounting for as much as 5 percent of GDP, the subsidies have swallowed funds Yemen badly needs to invest in education, infrastructure and health.

“They want to undertake economic reforms that have both the objective of trying to stabilize their fiscal situation,” Ahmed said.

“In particular, they want to do so by ... increasing social protection, increasing investment spending and they want to control growth of current spending in other areas including the large part of their spending they currently spend on subsidizing fuel products, some of which then leak out of the country,” he said.

Removing energy subsidies is a politically sensitive issue in the country, where a third of the population of 25 million live on less than $2 a day, and unemployment hovers around 35 percent. The IMF says it supports a gradual reduction.

It expects Yemen’s budget deficit to shrink to 5.8 percent of GDP this year from 6.3 percent in 2012, the biggest gap since 2009. But its non-oil budget shortfall should deepen to 29.6 percent of GDP in 2013 from 28.2 percent in 2012.

The country would need oil prices as high as $215 per barrel this year to balance its budget, down from $237 in 2012, the IMF estimates. The benchmark Brent crude oil price has averaged $108 per barrel this year.