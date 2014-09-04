FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMG names media industry veteran Shapiro content chief
September 4, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

IMG names media industry veteran Shapiro content chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Talent management company IMG Worldwide Inc said it appointed Mark Shapiro, a media industry veteran and a former chief executive of theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp, as its chief content officer.

Shapiro was most recently executive producer at entertainment production company Dick Clark Productions, which has produced events such as American Music Awards, Golden Globes and Miss Universe beauty pageants.

IMG, whose top clients include tennis player Novak Djokovic and super model Gisele Bundchen, was acquired by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and its backer private equity firm Silver Lake last year.

Before joining Six Flags in 2005, Shapiro worked for 12 years at ESPN, helping the sports network win 16 Emmy Awards.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
