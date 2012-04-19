Nebraska votes to offer prenatal care to illegal immigrants

OMAHA, Neb (Reuters) - The Nebraska legislature voted on Wednesday to provide prenatal care to illegal immigrants under a government program for the poor, overriding Governor Dave Heineman’s veto of the proposal.

Heineman, a Republican, had vetoed the measure last week, saying he opposed providing taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants.

About 1,600 low-income women were affected when Nebraska eliminated the program in 2010. About half were illegal immigrants and others were women who lost benefits for failing to comply with all requirements. Coverage was later restored for legal residents and others who do not qualify for Medicaid, the government program providing health care to the poor.