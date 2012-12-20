FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz shares drop 4 percent after profit warning
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 20, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Immofinanz shares drop 4 percent after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz is pictured on top of the company's headquarters building in Vienna August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Shares in Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) fell more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company warned it would not make its full-year earnings target.

Immofinanz said late on Wednesday it would not reach its target of 600 million euros ($796 million) in profit from operations for its financial year ending April 2013, because of a sharp drop in property development income.

By 3.07 a.m. ET, Immofinanz shares had pared losses to trade down 3.9 percent at 3.28 euros, off a low of 3.26.

($1=0.7542 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.