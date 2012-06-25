Immunodiagnostic profit halves, CEO quits

(Reuters) - Medical diagnostics products maker Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc’s (IDH.L) full-year profit halved on weak sales of manual testing kits, and the company said Chief Executive Ian Cookson stepped down with immediate effect.

Shares of the British company fell as much as 15 percent.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings, whose kits are used for analyzing blood, serum, plasma or urine to detect various diseases and measure vitamin D levels, said it was talking to a candidate to replace Cookson.

The company, which reported a 7 percent revenue growth for the year ended March 2012, forecast a similar rate of growth for the current year — most of which it expects from the second half of the year.

The management vacuum and an uncertain outlook will pressure Immunodiagnostic shares, at least in the short term, N+1 Brewin analysts wrote in a note and downgraded the stock to “hold”.

Immunodiagnostic’s profit before tax fell about 56 percent to 7.3 million pounds for the full year.

Adjusted profit before tax fell about 10 percent to 14.9 million pounds. This excludes changes in accounting estimates of 2.5 million pounds and non-recurring items.

The company recorded a 8 percent fall in revenue from its manual tests business, which makes up for almost two-thirds of its total revenue.

Shares of the company fell to a three-year low of 238.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday morning. They were down 7 percent at 258 pence at 0834 GMT.