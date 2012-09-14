Immunodiagnostic warns on sales as manual tests lose favor

(Reuters) - Medical diagnostics company Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDH.L) said growth in its nascent automated test business was not enough to make up for steep declines in sales of manual tests, prompting it to cut its revenue forecast for the year.

The revenue warning sent Immunodiagnostic’s stock down as much as 10 percent as investors questioned the company’s ability to swiftly grow its automated tests business.

Manual diagnostic tests, which account for two-thirds of the company’s sales, are fast losing favor as clinics and laboratories rapidly shift to automated testing kits, resulting in intense competition and pricing pressure in the automated testing market.

“The decline in manual is more or less in line with what we had anticipated. Where we are coming in a little bit short is in the pick up of the automated revenue,” Chief Executive Patrik Dahlen told Reuters.

“Whilst we see some early success, it has been a little slower than what we had anticipated.”

Immunodiagnostic, whose kits are used for analyzing blood, serum and plasma to detect various diseases and measure vitamin D levels, said it expects revenue of 48-50 million pounds for the year ending March 31, 2013.

The outlook implies a 7-10 percent fall in revenue -- the first ever decline in sales since the company listed in 2004.

The company had previously forecast revenue for the current year to grow at the same pace as last year‘s.

Brokerage N+1 Brewin downgraded its rating on the stock to “reduce” from “add.” Peel Hunt and Panmure Gordon cut their price targets.

“If we look at the way market segments, it is definitely shifting from manual to automated,” a Peel Hunt analyst said.

Revenue from the manual tests business tumbled 19 percent for the five months ended August 31.

“We were anticipating greater growth in the automated platform, which at 15 percent came below our expectations,” Panmure Gordon analyst Savvas Neophytou told Reuters.

“More competition has entered in the automated business and it has become increasingly difficult for the company to generate enough growth in that business to compensate for the decline in the manual business,” Neophytou said.

Revenue from the automated testing business is considered to more consistent and recurring as opposed the more volatile manual test kits business.

Total revenue in the five months ended Aug 31 fell to 19.9 million pounds ($32.07 million) from 22.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Shares in the company were trading down 7 percent at 260.25 pence at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1007 GMT) on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.