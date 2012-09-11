FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impala Platinum workers demand second wage hike
September 11, 2012 / 5:49 AM / 5 years ago

Impala Platinum workers demand second wage hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J), the world’s No.2 platinum producer, said on Tuesday workers had demanded a second pay hike this year, to effectively double their wages in six months, the latest sign of labor unrest in the sector.

The demand comes as South African miners grapples with a wave of strikes that last month led to the death of 44 people, 34 at the hands of the police.

The unrest has also spread to gold producers, with Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) reporting that 15,000 miners had embarked on a wildcat strike at its KDC operations.

Implats granted workers an increase after a strike shut down production at its key Rustenburg operations in January and February this year, but the platinum producer says workers now want more.

“We believe that current tensions are an issue for the entire industry,” said Implats chief executive Terence Goodlace in a statement.

He said that profit margins were under severe pressure “with consequences for all concerned”.

South Africa’s platinum industry has been struggling to survive as input costs such as electricity have spiked and metals prices fall. ($1 = 8.1512 South African rand)

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan

