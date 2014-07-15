Impax Labs get subpoena in price fixing probe

(Reuters) - - Impax Laboratories said it was subpoenaed by the Connecticut Attorney General regarding an investigating into possible price fixing of its generic heart drug, digoxin.

Besides price fixing, the investigation is also to determine if there was an allocation or dividing of customers or territories, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Impax said it received the subpoena on July 14 and that, to the best of its knowledge, no proceedings have been initiated against it yet. (1.usa.gov/1p4kbaz)