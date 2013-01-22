FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impax shares fall after FDA denies approval to Parkinson's drug
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
January 22, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Impax shares fall after FDA denies approval to Parkinson's drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL.O) fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday, after U.S. health regulators denied approval to the company’s Parkinson’s drug and asked for a reinspection of its Hayward manufacturing facility.

The drugmaker said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval due to the involvement of the Hayward plant in the development, supportive manufacturing and distribution of the drug, Rytary.

However, Impax said it withdrew the plant as an alternative facility for the commercial production of the drug.

“(Impax) has little clarity at this point on what may be required after successful Hayward reinspection, so Rytary timing is totally ambiguous,” Jefferies & Co’s Corey Davis said.

Davis said the process for approving the drug may be delayed by a year, and cut his target price on the company’s stock to $18 from $21.

Canaccord Genuity also cut its price target to $25 from $27.

Rytary was tested for the potential symptomatic treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Impax shares fell to $18.90 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday morning — their lowest in almost a year. They were later trading down 7.7 percent at $19.40.

Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.