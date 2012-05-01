FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impax Labs profit rises on strong Adderall sales
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2012 / 1:12 PM / in 5 years

Impax Labs profit rises on strong Adderall sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Impax Laboratories Inc’s (IPXL.O) quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations as sales of its generic versions of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall rose nearly 50 percent.

First-quarter net income fell to $12.4 million, or 18 cents per share, from $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 52 cents per share, above the 49 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $128.6 million, but was below analysts’ estimates of $163.9 million.

“Our improved first-quarter performance was primarily driven by increased deliveries of generic Adderall XR from our third-party supplier,” Chief Executive Larry Hsu said in a statement.

Sales of Adderall, which the company had licensed from Shire Plc (SHP.L) in 2006, rose 48.4 percent to $53.6 million.

Impax also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed re-inspection of its Hayward manufacturing facility and did not find any new deficiencies apart from those outlined in the earlier warning letter.

Shares in the company, which currently has 102 generic products on the market, closed at $24.60 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.