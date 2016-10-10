FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Imperial Oil to sell 497 retail stations for C$2.8 billion
October 10, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Imperial Oil to sell 497 retail stations for C$2.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO Rich Kruger of Imperial Oil addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, April 30, 2015.Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said it agreed to sell 497 remaining company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for about C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion).

The buyers include Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO), 7-Eleven Canada Inc and Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO), the company said on Tuesday.

All the three companies already operate Esso-branded stations in the country.

Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said in January 2015 it was evaluating selling the stations.

Some 1,200 of the company's 1,700 Esso-branded sites operate under a wholesaler model, where the stations are owned by other parties but retain the Esso brand and are supplied by Imperial.

Imperial Oil said on Tuesday it expects the sales to close by the year-end.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
