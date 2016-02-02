FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Oil profit misses estimate as plunging crude weighs
February 2, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Imperial Oil profit misses estimate as plunging crude weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President and CEO Rich Kruger of Imperial Oil addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices.

Imperial, like most its peers, endured a torrid fourth quarter in which global oil prices continued to slide.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), which owns 69.6 percent of Imperial, also reported a 58 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday.

Imperial said gross production averaged 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 315,000 a year earlier.

The company sold its bitumen from oil sands for an average price of C$22.82 per barrel, compared with C$52.37 per barrel a year earlier.

Synthetic crude selling prices fell 31.1 percent to an average of C$56.56 per barrel, the company said.

Imperial said net income fell to C$102 million ($72.9 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$671 million, or 79 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 30 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue fell 22.5 percent to C$6.23 billion.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
