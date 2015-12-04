FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco settle patent infringement
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 4, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco settle patent infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cigarette packs of Imperial Tobacco are pictured at a tobacco store in Madrid June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

LONDON (Reuters) - Fontem Ventures, a unit of Imperial Tobacco Group, said on Friday that it entered into a license agreement with Japan Tobacco International that settles patent infringement lawsuits concerning e-cigarette technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fontem has granted Japan Tobacco a global license to certain patents for e-cigarettes, which are metal tubes that heat nicotine-laced liquid into an inhalable vapor.

The deal with Japan Tobacco follows two similar agreements Fontem announced last month, with the companies behind the NJOY, 21st Century Smoke and Vapin Plus brand e-cigarettes.

Together, these deals settle three of eight patent infringement cases Imperial filed in the United States in March 2014.

The lawsuits followed Imperial’s 2013 acquisition of global e-cigarette patents from Hong Kong-based Dragonite International, whose co-founder Hon Lik, is credited with inventing the e-cigarette.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.