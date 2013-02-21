FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil names Exxon veteran Kruger as CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 21, 2013 / 5:03 PM / in 5 years

Imperial Oil names Exxon veteran Kruger as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), named Exxon veteran Richard Kruger as chief executive, replacing Bruce March who is moving to ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Kruger, currently president of ExxonMobil Production Co, will take over at Canada’s second-biggest integrated oil company on March 1.

Kruger, currently president of ExxonMobil Production Co, started his career with Exxon in 1981.

March has been appointed senior vice-president of global operations for ExxonMobil Chemical.

Imperial Oil, in which Exxon holds 69.60 percent, is best known for its dominant position in the Alberta oil sands.

The company reported a higher fourth-quarter profit earlier this month but said costs of its recently completed Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta have risen by C$2 billion to C$12.9 billion ($12.7 billion).

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$36.29 billion, closed at C$42.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.0148 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.