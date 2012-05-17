Imperial Oil considers sale of Dartmouth refinery

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said it is looking for prospective buyers for its Dartmouth refinery in Nova Scotia, as it grapples with low demand for refined products in the Atlantic basin.

Several companies have shut Atlantic basin facilities, hurt by low margins as Brent-based oil prices surge compared with North American benchmark crudes.

Imperial CEO Bruce March warned earlier this year that business for the company’s easternmost refinery, Dartmouth, is under pressure from the same factors that have hit other refineries along the Atlantic coast of North America.

The company said it will also consider converting the refinery to a terminal and other alternatives.

“We hope to make a decision about the sale or other alternatives by first quarter 2013 depending on the response to marketing efforts,” March said.

The refinery began production in 1918 and has throughput capacity of about 88,000 barrels per day.

Imperial shares, which have slipped 13 percent over the last three months, closed at C$42.00 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.