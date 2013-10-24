FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Implats says AMCU union has green light to call strike
October 24, 2013 / 7:23 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Implats says AMCU union has green light to call strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has been granted permission by a government mediator to call a strike against Impala Platinum, the world’s second largest producer of the precious metal said on Thursday.

“A certificate of non-resolution, which is essentially a strike certificate, has been issued, allowing AMCU to call a protected wage strike, subject to a 48-hour notice period,” Implats said in a statement after wage talks deadlocked.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

