South Africa's Implats says AMCU union has green light to call strike

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has been granted permission by a government mediator to call a strike against Impala Platinum, the world’s second largest producer of the precious metal said on Thursday.

“A certificate of non-resolution, which is essentially a strike certificate, has been issued, allowing AMCU to call a protected wage strike, subject to a 48-hour notice period,” Implats said in a statement after wage talks deadlocked.