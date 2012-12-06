FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impregilo sees revenue boost in new plan, high dividend payout
December 6, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Impregilo sees revenue boost in new plan, high dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder Impregilo IPGI.MI approved a 2013-2015 business plan on Thursday which envisages revenues rising 10 percent to above 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and a high dividend payout.

The company wants to focus on its construction business by selling non-core concession and engineering activities, pay high dividends, and invest to diversify its geographical presence.

Impregilo, controlled by smaller family-owned peer Salini, said cash stemming from the sale of stakes in Brazilian motorway operator EcoRodovias (ECOR3.SA) and of its Fisia units will fund the payment of dividends worth more than 40 percent of profits.

Cash flow from disposals and onetime gains would be of about 1.5 billion euros in 2013-2015, while investments would be more than 800 million euros, it said.

Impregilo is targeting an improvement of its core margin on sales to above 12 percent.

($1 = 0.7652 euros)

Reporting By Danilo Masoni

