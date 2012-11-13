Impregilo turns to none-month loss of 21.6 million euros

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder Impregilo IPGI.MI said on Tuesday nine-month net loss was 21.6 million euros ($27.46 million) against a profit of 58.7 million euros a year ago.

The company said difficulties in works to widen the Panama Canal and in other projects in Colombia had weighed on margins.

Revenues rose 26 percent to 1.92 billion euros in the period.

Looking ahead, Impregilo said it was reasonable to forecast an increase in its return on sales for 2012 before the impact of asset disposals.

($1 = 0.7867 euros)