FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impregilo, Salini agree to work together on contracts
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Impregilo, Salini agree to work together on contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian construction company Impregilo IPGI.MI and peer Salini approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step towards their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up to 6.4 billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.

Impregilo and Salini said they would look at ways to join forces in tenders by equally sharing benefits and costs of the projects.

Salini took board control of Impregilo in July after months of battling with rival motorway and construction group Gavio, which previously controlled Impregilo.

Salini plans to merge the two companies to forge an Italian construction sector champion. It also wants to sell Impregilo’s entire 29 percent stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias (ECOR3.SA).

The presence of Pietro Salini, head of the Salini group and CEO of Impregilo, on the boards of both companies has raised concern about a possible conflict of interest. Salini abstained from voting on Tuesday, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Impregilo said it had mandated its top management to sell its non-core assets, which include the Ecorodovias stake and its engineering businesses Fisia.

Impregilo shares closed up 1.8 percent at 3.23 euros before the statements on Tuesday, outpacing the 0.4 percent rise of the Milan blue chip index .FTMIB.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.