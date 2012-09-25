Impregilo, Salini agree to work together on contracts

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian construction company Impregilo IPGI.MI and peer Salini approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step towards their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up to 6.4 billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.

Impregilo and Salini said they would look at ways to join forces in tenders by equally sharing benefits and costs of the projects.

Salini took board control of Impregilo in July after months of battling with rival motorway and construction group Gavio, which previously controlled Impregilo.

Salini plans to merge the two companies to forge an Italian construction sector champion. It also wants to sell Impregilo’s entire 29 percent stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias (ECOR3.SA).

The presence of Pietro Salini, head of the Salini group and CEO of Impregilo, on the boards of both companies has raised concern about a possible conflict of interest. Salini abstained from voting on Tuesday, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Impregilo said it had mandated its top management to sell its non-core assets, which include the Ecorodovias stake and its engineering businesses Fisia.

Impregilo shares closed up 1.8 percent at 3.23 euros before the statements on Tuesday, outpacing the 0.4 percent rise of the Milan blue chip index .FTMIB.