Impregilo signs $650 million deal with U.S. builder
#Deals
July 24, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

Impregilo signs $650 million deal with U.S. builder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest builder Impregilo IPGI.MI said on Tuesday it had won with other two companies a contract worth $650 million to build a bridge in California.

The deal - which Impregilo won together with U.S.-based Shimmick Construction and Spain’s FCC Construction - will see the Italian company take a 30 percent share in the building of the ‘Gerald Desmond’ bridge in Long Island.

Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo last week, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.

Reporting by Philip Baillie

