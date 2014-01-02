FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG-backed IMS Health files for IPO of up to $100 million
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 2, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

TPG-backed IMS Health files for IPO of up to $100 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - IMS Health Holdings Inc, backed by TPG Capital Funds LP, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

IMS provides prescription data to the pharmaceutical industry, medical device makers, government agencies and other companies in the healthcare sector. Founded in 1954, the company has over 5,000 clients and operates in more than 100 countries, according to its website.

TPG, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Leonard Green & Partners LP took IMS private in 2010 for $5.2 billion, including debt.

Danbury, Connecticut-based IMS Health told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch were among the underwriters for the IPO. (link.reuters.com/tuk75v)

Reuters reported last month that the company hired JPMorgan to lead a proposed IPO that could value the private equity-owned healthcare information company at close to $10 billion.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company, which intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IMS,” said that net proceeds from the offering would be used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

IMS’s operating income rose to $276 million in the nine months ended September 30, from $173 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 4 percent to $1.87 billion.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.