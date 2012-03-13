FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inchcape profit gets emerging markets boost
March 13, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

Inchcape profit gets emerging markets boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Multinational car dealer Inchcape (INCH.L) posted a higher full-year profit as demand for premium vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets drove growth, offsetting supply issues in Japan.

Inchcape said it was confident of its earnings growth potential in 2012, helped by continued exposure to fast-growing emerging economies and market share gains driven by new products from its brand partners.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, said it would pay a final dividend of 7.4 pence, taking its total dividend to 11 pence, up two-thirds from a year ago.

However, the company said it expected trading environment to remain challenging in the UK and Europe as austerity measures dampen consumer confidence.

Research firm Markit estimated that output in the auto industry contracted further in February compared to January, making it the fifth worst-performing sector out of 22 in the euro zone.

“The global recovery remains uneven with the European sovereign credit issues continuing to unsettle financial markets,” the company said in a statement.

January-December pretax profit rose to 227.7 million pounds from 214 million pounds last year. Revenue fell marginally to 5.8 billion pounds, hurt by supply issues following the earthquake in Japan.

Inchcape shares, which have gained 28 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 376.9 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

