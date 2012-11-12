Australia's Incitec Pivot annual profit slides 24 percent

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Incitec Pivot Ltd (IPL.AX) expects its margins to recover this fiscal year after its annual profit before one-off items slumped 24 percent, hurt by lower fertilizer prices and a weak U.S. coal market that cut demand for explosives.

The country’s top fertilizer maker and the world’s no.2 explosives maker said the high Australian dollar and a decrease in margins in the fertilizer business also dampened earnings, but added those margins are expected to recover in 2013.

Incitec Pivot’s net profit before one-offs slid to A$404.7 million ($422.1 million) in the year to September 30, down from A$530.1 million a year ago and just shy of analyst forecasts of A$408.8 million.

Including one-offs, net profit rose 10 percent to A$510.7 million.

Chief Executive James Fazzino said the Dyno Nobel explosives business, which grew 8 percent in the year, accounted for 60 percent of total earnings, while the fertilizer business, where earnings dropped 40 percent, accounted for the balance.

Incitec, whose earnings in previous years have been split 50-50 between fertilizer and explosives, had expanded in explosives to tap into Australia’s mining boom, but fresh plans have stalled as mining demand subsides.

In September, the company postponed until at least 2015 a decision on whether to expand its ammonium nitrate capacity in Australia, which would have supplied explosives to coal producers in the Hunter Valley.

Incitec said a feasibility study into building an ammonia plant at a brownfield site in Louisiana in the United States was ongoing, and it expected to reach a decision by end-June 2013.

The company also said its sulphuric acid plant at Mt Isa in Queensland will be shut for up to one month for repairs, which would have a financial impact in the current year of A$25 million before tax.

Incitec Pivot did not give any further outlook for the current fiscal year.

Shares in Incitec Pivot have fallen 6.4 percent this year, underperforming a decline of 1.0 percent for main competitor Orica Ltd (ORI.AX) and a gain of 9.7 percent for the broader market .