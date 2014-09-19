Britain's Deputy PM pledges wider UK reform after Scottish 'No' vote

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat party leader Nick Clegg speaks as he announces the party's pre-manifesto during a news conference in London September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg on Friday said he wanted the coalition government to deliver new powers to Scotland, saying Scots’ rejection of independence was a signal for wider constitutional reform across all of Britain.

“I’m absolutely delighted the Scottish people have taken this momentous decision to safeguard our family of nations for future generations,” Clegg said in a statement.

“We must now deliver on time and in full the radical package of newly devolved powers to Scotland. This referendum marks not only a new chapter for Scotland within the UK but also wider constitutional reform across the Union.”