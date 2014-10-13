EU regulators clear Whirlpool's takeover bid for Indesit

The Indesit logo is seen on a washing machine in a shopping center in Rome July 11, 2014. Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home appliances, has agreed to pay 758 million euros ($1 billion) to buy a 60 percent stake in smaller Italian rival Indesit to further expand beyond its U.S. home market. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro ($961.07 million) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.

The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool’s presence beyond its U.S. market.

The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition.

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that many alternative Major domestic appliances suppliers exist in the European Economic Area and at national level,” the EU competition authority said.