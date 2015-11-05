U.S. crude overtakes Brent in S&P commodity index rebalance

Oil rig pumpjacks, also known as thirsty birds, extract crude from the Wilmington Field oil deposits area where Tidelands Oil Production Company operates near Long Beach, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - A widely watched commodity index is returning the U.S. crude benchmark to the top of its weightings table, just a year after allowing Europe’s Brent oil benchmark to dominate, the firm managing the index said on Thursday.

The elevation of the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmark within the 24-commodity S&P GSCI index comes amid higher liquidity for the contract, index manager S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

WTI’s weighting will rise by 2.13 percentage points to 23.04 percent in the 2016 rebalancing of the S&P GSCI that will take effect in January, the company said in a statement.

Brent’s weighting will drop by 1.1 percentage points to 20.43 percent, it said.

“The WTI volume and prices drove the change in the percentage weights,” Miriam Hespanhol, a spokeswoman for S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in an email.

Reuters charts show daily volumes in WTI averaging about 416 million contracts now versus about 370 million a year ago and around 225 million in November 2013.

Aside from higher liquidity, WTI has also become better in terms of its delivery, market participant say.

“It’s a better contract than a few ago, when its relevance as an oil pricing benchmark was questionable with the bulk of U.S. crude production trapped in the Midwest without adequate delivery,” said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

“Now with all the pipeline extensions and removal of transportation bottlenecks, the contract is a lot more efficient in delivery and should get a higher weighting compared to other crude grades out there.”

S&P Dow Jones Indices placed Brent above WTI during the 2015 reweighting, giving it a 21.52 percent share of the index versus the 20.91 percent for its U.S. rival.

Brent is still the most widely used benchmark in daily global trading of crude, gaining that stature three years ago after huge shale oil supply in Texas, North Dakota and Canada, and pipeline bottlenecks in the Midwest weighed on WTI prices. The U.S. contract’s discount to Brent was as wide as $25 a barrel then.

Now, WTI trades at a discount of less than $3 to Brent.

The rebalancing of commodity indexes is an annual rite that can swing billions of dollars from one market to another. The indexes have more than $300 billion tracking them, growing from nearly nil a decade ago.