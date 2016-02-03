Index Ventures raises $1.25 billion in new funds to back tech startups

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Index Ventures has raised $1.25 billion to invest in technology startups, in another sign that neither stock market turmoil nor unease in the late-stage investing market has slowed venture fundraising.

The firm, which has invested in high-flying companies such as artisanal ecommerce company Etsy (ETSY.O) and communication software maker Slack, said on Wednesday it recently closed a $550 million fund for early-stage investments, the eighth such fund it has raised.

In addition, Index Ventures disclosed it raised late last year a $700 million fund that will be dedicated to growth-stage technology companies.

A new venture partner will help decide how to invest the money - Dick Costolo, former Twitter (TWTR.N) CEO who last month announced that he would join Index Ventures.

Costolo, an entrepreneur and improv comedian, will assist with investment decisions regarding consumer-oriented tech startups - such as social media - Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer said in an interview.

Rimer said Index Ventures’ combined $1.25 billion war chest will also be invested into software-as-a-service, fintech and cyber security companies, among others, over the next three or so years. It will split the investments between the United States and Europe.

Costolo will work half-time at Index Ventures while also working on his own startups, including a fitness-focused company announced last month.

Investors and entrepreneurs have reported a slowdown in venture investing, particularly for growth-stage tech companies, a reaction to sky-high valuations many startups earned over the last few years despite burning through cash and not having profits.

The stock market turbulence that kicked off the year and uncertainty about the global economy have also led many investors to tighten their purse strings.

But analysts and investors say such anxieties haven’t discouraged the limited partners from whom venture capital firms raise money. Limited partners include pension funds, endowments, insurance companies and other funds, and they haven’t shied from pouring money into venture firms.

U.S.-based venture firms raised $5 billion in the fourth quarter and $28 billion for all of 2015, the fourth-highest year on record, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

Earlier this year, Norwest Venture Partners raised a $1.2 billion fund, its third fund of that size.

Index Ventures was founded in Geneva in 1996 and opened a San Francisco office in 2011. Its other major investments have included Facebook (FB.O), Skype and French ride-hailing company BlaBlaCar.