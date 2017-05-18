Bridge collapses in western Indian state, several feared dead

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in the western Indian state of Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.

Initial reports from witnesses and police in the village said the dilapidated bridge could not take the weight of the people who had gathered there after reports that a woman had committed suicide at the site.

"A metallic old bridge on the river has collapsed where about 40 persons had gathered," Shekhar Prabhudesai, superintendent of police in South Goa, who is heading the rescue operations, told Reuters over phone.

"The number of casualties is still not known," he said.

Fifteen people have been admitted to hospital, said one policeman, while rescue teams are working at the site.