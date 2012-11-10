FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghanistan beckons India's business leaders to invest
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2012 / 12:09 PM / in 5 years

Afghanistan beckons India's business leaders to invest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Afghanistan is “ripe and ready” for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, President Hamid Karzai told business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday at the start of a trip to woo investors for his war-ravaged country.

“We’d like to welcome you with a red carpet, but you need to arrive at the red carpet,” he told delegates at an Indian industry event in the financial capital.

“What I’d like to emphasize in particular is that Indian businesses need not be shy when thinking about Afghanistan. The Chinese businesses were there long before you came, five or six years before.”

India has invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan since the Taliban regime’s ouster in 2001 and has urged private firms to invest there, though many have misgivings about the security climate after 2014, when most foreign troops will leave. China is also looking to tap into Afghanistan’s mineral reserves.

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A consortium led by state-firm Steel Authority of India last year won the rights to develop a huge iron ore deposit in central Afghanistan and a nearby 6 million metric ton steel plant at a cost of around $11 billion.

China won a huge copper concession not far from Kabul, as well as oil blocks in the north.

India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

However, both Asian giants have been held back in Afghanistan by security concerns as well as poor infrastructure in the landlocked, mountainous country.

India also has to tread carefully in Afghanistan because of the suspicions of arch-rival Pakistan, which sees New Delhi’s expanding role in its neighbor as a move to encircle it.

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma told the meeting with Karzai that New Delhi would look at engaging with Kabul to develop infrastructure such as highways, power projects, Chahbahar port and energy security.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.