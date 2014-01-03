India cancels scandal-hit AgustaWestland chopper deal: source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has cancelled a $770 million helicopter deal with British-Italian company AgustaWestland after accusations it bribed officials, a top defense ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Defense Minister A.K. Antony has said he did not believe AgustaWestland’s denial that it paid bribes to swing the deal for the purchase of 12 helicopters for top politicians.

AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, denies any wrongdoing. A spokesman for India’s defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of Indian minister’s name to Antony from Anthony)