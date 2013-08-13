FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India auditor says finds irregularities in AgustaWestland deal
August 13, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

India auditor says finds irregularities in AgustaWestland deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry a bag of documents after conducting a raid at a building as part of probes into the AgustaWestland bribery case in New Delhi March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - - India’s federal auditor said on Tuesday that the government had failed to follow defense procurement policy rules in awarding a 560 million euros ($744.43 million) luxury helicopter deal to AgustaWestland, a division of Italy’s Finmeccanica SIFI.MI

“Several instances have been observed where the ministry had deviated from the provisions of the DPP (Defense procurement policy) 2006 and RFP (request for proposals) issued in September 2006,” the Comptroller and Auditor General said in the report presented to parliament.

Both Italy and India are investigating the deal.

($1 = 0.7523 euros)

Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

