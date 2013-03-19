FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian government stable despite key ally pulling out: finance minister
March 19, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

Indian government stable despite key ally pulling out: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Congress party-led government is “stable” despite a key ally withdrawing its support in protest against the government’s position on a United Nations resolution on war crimes in Sri Lanka, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

“The government is absolutely stable,” Chidambaram told reporters. “There is no crisis,” he added.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and has often pressured the Indian government to do more to protect Sri Lanka’s minority Tamil population. It wants the Indian government to introduce stronger language into the resolution, including the use of the word “genocide”. The government has yet to give a response on what its position on the resolution would be.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
