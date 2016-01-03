FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunfire, blasts at Indian air base, two militants still at large: TV
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Gunfire, blasts at Indian air base, two militants still at large: TV

Indian army soldiers stand guard near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PATHANKOT, India (Reuters) - Gunfire and blasts were heard on Sunday at an Indian Air Force base that was attacked by militants a day earlier, and TV channels reported two gunmen were still at large in the sprawling facility near the border with Pakistan.

News channels cited police in northwestern Punjab state as saying the two gunmen were still holed up in Pathankot air base, more than a day after the pre-dawn raid in which four attackers and six Indian military personnel were killed.

A home ministry official said several blasts had been heard in the facility but could not confirm reports that gunmen were still at large.

Reporting by Mukesh Gupta; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krista Mahr and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.