India says Punjab attackers came from Pakistan
#World News
July 30, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 2 years ago

India says Punjab attackers came from Pakistan

Security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The gunmen who stormed a police station and killed seven people in India’s Punjab came from Pakistan, according to preliminary evidence, India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament on Thursday.

In a statement shorn of the nationalist rhetoric the ruling party is known for, Singh warned of a forceful response to any attempt to undermine India’s territorial integrity or security but did not specify any response to Monday’s attack.

The three gunmen were killed after a 12 hour siege.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
