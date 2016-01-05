FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six militants who attacked Indian air base now dead: minister
January 5, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Six militants who attacked Indian air base now dead: minister

An Indian security personnel stands guard next to a barricade outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PATHANKOT, India (Reuters) - Six militants who attacked an Indian air base have been confirmed killed, Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday, adding that a four-day-old operation to secure the compound was still under way.

Addressing reporters at the Pathankot air base near the border with Pakistan, Parrikar said Indian security forces “have done an excellent job containing these highly motivated terrorists”.

Reporting by Mukesh Gupta; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

