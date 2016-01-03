FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Operation to secure Indian air base continues: air force
January 3, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Operation to secure Indian air base continues: air force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The operation continues to secure an Indian air base after a militant attack on Saturday, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday, while the government said it could not yet confirm that two remaining gunmen had been eliminated.

“The area cannot be declared fully sanitized,” Air Marshal Anil Khosla told a news briefing in New Delhi.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told reporters in New Delhi that four gunmen had been confirmed killed and he hoped the two still at large would be “neutralized” by evening. Without recovering their bodies they could not be confirmed dead.

A total of seven military personnel were killed and 20 injured in the pre-dawn attack on the Pathankot air base that lies 25 km (16 miles) from the border with Pakistan.

Reporting by Krista Mahr; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alison Williams

